Fiji votes for Pandemic Agreement

Fiji, alongside 181 member countries of the World Health Assembly, has voted in favor of the consideration to adopt the Pandemic Agreement.

This was achieved at the 78th session of the World Health Assembly in Geneva.

Once adopted, it will see member states agreeing to work together for better global preparedness and response to future pandemics.

Member countries that voted in favor of the consideration of the adoption of the Pandemic Agreement described it as a crucial moment for global health and said that our safety is only as strong as our collaboration.

The Pandemic Agreement is a result of the lessons learned during the COVID-19 global pandemic.

