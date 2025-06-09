Fiji to welcome Australian PM today

[Source: thewest.com.au]

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese will arrive in the country today.

He is scheduled to touch down at 3:30 pm.

Albanese will hold a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka this evening at the Sheraton Resort.

This is the Australian Prime Minister’s first visit to Fiji since his re-election for a second term.

Meanwhile, the Fiji Police Force has assured that there will be minimal traffic disruption in Nadi, Namaka, Matintar, and Wailoaloa areas as traffic officers will be conducting escorting duties.

Officers will be deployed to assist with the flow of traffic.

