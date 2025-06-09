Fiji to mandate AIS for all ports

[File Photo]

Fiji is tightening its maritime security with a new push to make Automatic Identification Systems compulsory across all ports.

This vital initiative by the Ministry of Transport aims to boost vessel tracking and traffic management, directly addressing loopholes that drug traffickers could exploit within Fiji waters.

This was emphasized by the Director of Transport, Aseri Driu, during the Bilateral Workshop on Port Technology between Japan and Fiji.

She says that funding has been secured from an international agency to implement a Long Range Identification and Tracking system, which will complement Fiji Ports’ existing AIS system.

“The long-range identification and tracking system will complement our AIS and enhance our search and rescue capabilities. This is just to provide a brief clarification to the question raised by FRCS.”

Principal Officer of Lautoka Wharf, Jone Tokosaya, highlights the current lack of vessel tracking mechanisms and questions the government’s future plans to monitor locally registered vessels.

“The reason I raise this question is because drug cartels, or those involved in the drug trade, understand the loopholes in our legislation and are exploiting them for their own benefit. At this point in time, there is no monitoring mechanism, whether from Customs, the Navy, Police, or even MSF, to track vessel movement.”

In response, Driu says that the Ministry is working towards making AIS systems compulsory through legislation.

