Fiji to commemorate 145th Girmit anniversary

Fiji will commemorate the 145th anniversary of the arrival of Girmit indentured laborers from India with a three-day celebration from May 11th to 13th.

The official event will be held at the Lautoka Girmit Multicultural Centre, with additional commemorations taking place in Labasa on May 11th.

The People’s Coalition Cabinet made the decision during its sixth meeting.

It says this year’s theme, “Journey of Girmit Descendants in Building a New Fiji,” reflects the government’s commitment to social cohesion and recognizing the contributions of diverse ethnic communities to Fiji’s development.

A dedicated subcommittee will oversee the organization and execution of all official activities and events.

Their responsibility is to ensure the celebrations stay true to the spirit of Girmit Day while operating within the allocated budget.