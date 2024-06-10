Fiji to benefit from trade negotiations

[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

The Trade Ministry recently signed a Clean Economy Agreement and a Fair-Trade Agreement in Singapore.

Trade Minister Manoa Kamikamica says Fijis participation in the negations as a Small Island Development State has been beneficial.

Kamikamica adds the meeting serves as a platform to exchange ideas and collectively shape the economic landscape of the region.

“Fiji looks forward to realizing some of the investments that we brought to Singapore in terms of trying to realize the benefits of the IPAC framework.”

He stresses that Fiji welcomes the assistance in accessing investments to develop clean energy infrastructure which will align with the 2050 strategy of a blue economy.

Kamikamica says technical assistance is needed to enhance anti-corruption laws, enforcement mechanisms, and to ensure efficient tax administration practices.