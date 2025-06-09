Fiji tightens aviation oversight

Fiji is enhancing its aviation safety oversight following the fatal crash of Air India Flight 171 in June, which killed 260 people. [Source: Reuters]

Fiji is enhancing its aviation safety oversight following the fatal crash of Air India Flight 171 in June, which killed 260 people.

Deputy Prime Minister Viliame Gavoka said that the Civil Aviation Authority of Fiji is conducting targeted safety audits on Fiji-registered aircraft with similar systems to the Boeing 787 involved in the crash.

Gavoka says the audits will focus on fuel cut-off switch mechanisms, flight deck systems, and emergency engine shutdown and restart protocols.

Article continues after advertisement

He states that Fiji is also reviewing its aviation accident investigation processes to align with international best practices.

“This includes the development of independent, spontaneous, robust, and effective investigation systems and processes that align fully with ICAO-required standards and international best practices.”



Viliame Gavoka

Gavoka says Fiji will also assess and integrate any safety recommendations that arise from the final Air India crash report, expected in the coming months.

The Deputy Prime Minister adds that while Fiji has not recorded an incident of similar scale, proactive measures are prioritized to maintain public confidence in the country’s aviation systems.







Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.