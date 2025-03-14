Fiji targets growth in tea industry

The tea industry holds immense potential, and with right partnerships, Fiji can position itself as a key player in the growing herbal tea market.

This was highlighted by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Trade Manoa Kamikamica at the launch of FMF Finest Premium Ceylon Tea in Suva today.

At the event, FMF announced its new partnership with Sri Lanka’s Elpitiya Plantations, becoming direct distributors of premium Ceylon tea for the first time, driven by strong consumer demand.

Kamikamica states that by leveraging Fiji’s strategic location as a trade hub for the Pacific, the country can unlock new export opportunities, create jobs, and support local businesses.

“Herbal teas infused with ginger, turmeric, and green tea offer not just a soothing beverage option but also proven health benefits, such as boosting immunity, reducing inflammation, and aiding digestion.”

He adds with this collaboration, the tea industry is positioned to not only meet local demand but also capture a growing share of the global market.

