Fiji strengthens diplomatic role

[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

Fiji is stepping up its diplomatic efforts to confront pressing global challenges including climate change, trade negotiations and regional security.

Speaker of Parliament Filimone Jitoko said that diplomacy was no longer about symbolic gestures but about delivering tangible results that safeguard the country’s interests.

Jitoko outlined Fiji’s diplomatic achievements have long shaped its identity on the global stage.

Article continues after advertisement

From its role in ratifying the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea in 1982 to its presence in multilateral forums like the United Nations, Fiji has consistently demonstrated its ability to influence international policies.



Speaker of the Parliament, Hon. Filimone Jitoko [Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

The Speaker also spoke about late Ambassador Satya Nandan’s contributions to international maritime law remain a proud legacy of Fiji’s leadership in global governance.

“I suppose if we look at it in a generalised way, the art of diplomacy describes or goes to the manner an individual articulates the interests of the country he or she represents and the science is the knowledge the same individual possesses on the subject matter, the topic under discussion.”

As global issues become increasingly complex, Jitoko said Fiji was adopting a more calculated and technical approach to diplomacy.

He said Fiji was also actively diversifying its partnerships, moving beyond its historical reliance on ties with the United Kingdom to forge stronger relations with Asian and Middle Eastern countries.

This strategic pivot, Jitoko stated is critical for ensuring Fiji’s resilience and influence in a volatile global landscape.

Jitoko underlined the importance of credible representation and innovation in diplomacy, saying that small island states like Fiji must go beyond merely participating in international discussions and work to shape the outcomes.

This proactive stance is particularly relevant in addressing climate change, a crisis that disproportionately affects the Pacific region.

Jitoko made these remarks while addressing Fiji’s heads of missions during the conclusion of their consultations yesterday.