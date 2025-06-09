Fiji sets sights on cyber resilience

CyberCX CEO & Founder John Paitaridis (left), Acting Prime Minister Prof. Biman Prasad (right) [Photo: Supplied]

Cybersecurity must be a central focus of Fiji’s digital transformation, Acting Prime Minister and Finance Minister Professor Biman Prasad said at the CyberCX Excellence Awards.

He states that it can no longer be treated as an afterthought and must be embedded in all digital initiatives.

Prof Prasad warned that without strong cybersecurity, trust, and resilience, protection is compromised, leaving Fiji exposed to cyber threats.

Article continues after advertisement

He highlighted national milestones, including the launch of the National Digital Strategy, the establishment of Fiji CERT, and the development of the National Cybersecurity and Resilience Strategy and the National Privacy and Personal Data Protection Policy.

He also commended CyberCX for its regional partnerships and initiatives, such as the Cyber RAPID program and its role in shaping Fiji’s Cloud Policy Discussion Paper.

Prof Prasad said the company’s presence and commitment to the Pacific show the value of partnership between the government and private sector in delivering security, resilience, and opportunity for Fiji.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.