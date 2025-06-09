Fiji sees stronger trade and investment flows

Fiji’s balance of payments deficit narrowed in the March quarter of this year, showing signs of economic recovery.

This, according to the Fiji Bureau of Statistics.

The current and capital account recorded a deficit of $362.6 million, down from $453.0 million a year earlier.

Article continues after advertisement

Exports of mineral water and re-exports of fuels increased, grants from abroad rose, and investment income paid overseas fell.

The financial account deficit also improved to $173.8 million from $481.9 million last year.

Equity and investment fund inflows rose, currency and deposits from abroad increased, and trade credit outflows fell.

The current account had a net outflow of $364.5 million, improving 39.2 percent from December 2024.

The capital account showed a net inflow of $1.9 million, slightly lower than the previous quarter.

Direct investment had a net outflow of $23.8 million, while portfolio investment recorded a net inflow of $43.2 million.

Other investment outflows dropped sharply, and reserve asset outflows fell by $73.1 million.

Net borrowing for the financial account was $173.8 million, with $38.7 million in equity outflows and $135.1 million in debt.

The Fiji Bureau of Statistics states that the data show a more stable external position for Fiji and better trade and financial flows than in previous quarters.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.