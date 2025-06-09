Fiji sees a slight rise in visitor arrivals

[Photo: FILE]

Provisional figures from the Fiji Bureau of Statistics show that a total of 70,993 visitors arrived in Fiji in January this year, marking a slight increase of zero point three percent compared to January 2025.

However, this represents a 16.5% decrease from December 2025, which saw 84,995 arrivals.

According to FBOS, visitor numbers have shown a steady increase over the past five years, with January arrivals rising from 70,324 in 2022 to the current 70,993.

It says of the total arrivals, 70,560 visitors came by air, while 433 arrived by sea, primarily seamen on fishing vessels.

Holidays remain the primary purpose for travel, accounting for 80.1 percent of all arrivals, visiting friends or relatives made up 7.3 percent, business travel 1.7 percent and other purposes accounted for 10.9 percent.

The major source markets continued to be Australia, New Zealand, and the United States, together accounting for 51,387 visitors, with Australia alone contributing 36,387 visitors.

In terms of demographics, the majority of visitors were aged 25-64 years, reflecting the working-age population.

