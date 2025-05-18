Fiji seeks greater Commonwealth support for health systems

[Source: Ministry of Health & Medical Services - Fiji/ Facebook]

Fiji is calling for increased support in strengthening health systems, particularly in the areas of NCD prevention, mental health, and health service access for vulnerable populations.

This was highlighted by Assistant Minister for Health Penioni Ravunawa during the 37th Commonwealth Health Ministers Meeting held in Switzerland.

The one-day meeting is being held ahead of the 78th World Health Assembly, which begins tomorrow.

Ravunawa says Fiji supports the meeting’s theme, ‘Investing in Health: Sustainable Financing for an Equitable Commonwealth,’ and recognizes that sustainable financing is essential for improving health outcomes.

He outlined several key areas for Commonwealth support, including leveraging partnerships with agencies such as the World Health Organization and the Pacific Community.



This includes providing technical assistance for early detection and intervention programs, promoting digital health solutions, and mobilizing funding through development partners such as the Asian Development Bank and the Global Fund.

Ravunawa adds that these actions are necessary to build resilient health systems across Small Island Developing States.

