[Source: LOSH]

A 41-year-old taxi driver from Dilkusha Nausori is the first road fatality victim this year.

Police confirm the taxi collided with an oncoming vehicle at a bend along Queens Highway at around 5pm yesterday.

There were two occupants in the taxi who were taken to the Sigatoka hospital for treatment.

The driver of the other vehicle is in a serious condition and is currently admitted at the Lautoka Hospital.