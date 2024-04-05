Fiji Police seek support ahead of Coca-Cola Games

[Source: Fiji Police Force/ Facebook]

As the anticipation grows for the annual Coca-Cola Games, the Fiji Police Force is requesting parents and guardians to support policing efforts.

Chief of Operations ACP Livai Driu urges parents and guardians to continuously counsel their children on the consequences of involvement in any form of illegal activities.

ACP Driu expresses concern over reports and information about students involved in or behaving in an unruly manner, deeming it both worrying and unfortunate.

He says such behavior is sometimes captured on camera and widely shared on social media platforms.

ACP Driu emphasizes that when this occurs, students face public criticism that can be challenging to handle as young individuals.

The head of operations states that this is a recurring message conveyed by officers during awareness campaigns at schools, and he hopes for reinforcement of the same at home.

ACP Driu is stressing on the need for regular counseling and guidance as excitement builds for the annual athletics meet, given the numerous temptations that may adversely impact a child’s life and education.