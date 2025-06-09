Fiji, NZ set new tech standards

[Source: Facebook]

Fiji and New Zealand are advancing regional cooperation to boost digital transformation, telecommunications reform and cybersecurity.

In a high-level meeting in Suva, Trade Minister and Deputy Prime Minister Manoa Kamikamica and his New Zealand counterpart Paul Goldsmith agreed to align digital policies and regulatory frameworks.

Key developments include Fiji’s launch of the National Digital Strategy 2025–2030 and Cabinet’s approval of the National 5G Strategy.

Both countries committed to strengthening ties between their Computer Emergency Response Teams to enhance cyber threat detection and response.

This partnership aims to build resilience amid growing digital challenges in the Pacific region.

