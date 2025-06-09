Fiji Met strengthens impact-based forecasting

[File Photo]

The Fiji Meteorological Service is ramping up efforts to strengthen the country’s Multi-Hazard Impact-Based Forecasting and Early Warning Systems.

This was the central focus of the Weather Ready Nation Workshop 2025, which opened and brought together government agencies, development partners, and key stakeholders to review hazards, vulnerabilities, and sector priorities shaping Fiji’s disaster preparedness.

Presentations were delivered by the Fiji Meteorological and Hydrological Service on impact-based forecasting and warning criteria, while the National Disaster Risk Management Office highlighted its critical role in national coordination and emergency response.

The workshop was officially opened by the Deputy Secretary of Operations from the Ministry of Public Works, alongside Weather Ready Nation Fiji Coordinator, Rochelle Campbell, who both stressed the importance of timely and accurate warnings in enabling informed, life-saving decisions.

