Fiji looks to Japan for port innovation

Permanent Secretary for the Ministry of Public Works, Meteorological Services, and Transport, Paula Baleilevuka, highlights that ports play a vital role as gateways for trade, and key drivers of economic development.

However, he notes that Fiji is facing growing challenges, including the climate crisis, rising demand for resilient infrastructure, evolving international standards, and advancements in technology.

While speaking at the Bilateral Workshop on Port Technology between Fiji and Japan this morning, Baleilevuka emphasizes the importance of continuously improving the planning, construction, and management of port and maritime systems.

He says that the workshop is taking place at a crucial time for Fiji, where the economy and livelihoods of its people rely heavily on safe, efficient, and sustainable maritime transport.

“This is why this workshop is not just timely, it is essential. Today and over the coming sessions, we will have the opportunity to learn from Japan’s world-renowned expertise in port planning, maritime safety, disaster resilience and cutting-edge technology.”

He acknowledges the value of learning from Japan’s expertise in port planning, maritime safety, disaster resilience, and advanced technologies.

According to Baleilevuka, the workshop provides an opportunity for local and international agencies to share their experiences, challenges, and goals as Fiji continues its efforts to modernize port infrastructure and strengthen maritime connectivity.

He also expresses gratitude to the Japanese government for supporting regional cooperation in maritime transport and

facilitating the exchange of technical knowledge, which he said helps build meaningful and lasting partnerships.

