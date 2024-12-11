Fiji likely to miss one million target

Deputy Prime Minister and Tourism Minister Viliame Gavoka says Fiji’s visitor arrivals is projected to hit 999,000 this year, just short of the one million target.

He said this was a significant increase over the 926,000 visitors that visited our shores last year, and said the country is heading in the right direction with visitor arrivals for September 2024 totaling 92,591.

Gavoka said while the one-million benchmark serves as a key aspiration, the key focus remains on maintaining positive momentum.

“As long as we are heading in the right direction, the million will come.”

Addressing concerns about domestic air travel capacity, Gavoka clarified that there are no restrictions preventing airlines other than Fiji Link from operating between key routes, such as Nadi to Nausori and Nausori to Labasa.

He said that the domestic aviation market operates with open access, allowing any airline to provide services on those routes.

To support operations at smaller airports, where running costs often outweigh revenue, the government provides subsidies to ensure continued connectivity.

Gavoka reaffirmed that the government’s approach is to create an environment that encourages competition while addressing logistical challenges.

Meanwhile, Shangri-La Yanuca Island Resort general manager, Francis Lee spoke about the resort’s impressive rebound since the challenges of COVID-19.

“We are doing so well and so good, ever since we came out from COVID.”



Deputy Prime Minister and Tourism Minister Viliame Gavoka at Shangri-La Yanuca Island Resort

Lee said that 2022 marked a significant recovery, which was further boosted by a stronger performance in 2023. However, 2024 has surpassed both years.

The push to attract one million visitors aligns with Fiji’s broader efforts to capitalize on its natural and cultural appeal, ensuring tourism remains a cornerstone of the economy.

With just over two weeks to go before the end of the year, stakeholders are monitoring the sector’s performance as the government strives to meet the one million target.