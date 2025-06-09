Fiji leads the Pacific in global cybercrime fight

Source: Ministry of Trade, Co-operatives, SMEs and Communications / Facebook

Fiji has become the first Pacific country, and the 50th globally, to sign the Second Additional Protocol to the Budapest Convention against Cybercrime.

This landmark signing took place at the Council of Europe’s Octopus Conference in Strasbourg, France.

Director-General for Digital Government Transformation, Cybersecurity and Communications from the Ministry of Communications, Tupou Baravilala emphasized Fiji’s dedication to global cybersecurity matters.

She states that Fiji is resolute in its active engagement in global cybersecurity matters, including the fight against cybercrime.

Baravilala highlighted Fiji’s upcoming participation in crucial international forums.

This includes the final session of the UN Open Ended Working Group on Cyber next month, the Pacific Islands Forum ICT Ministers meeting in Fiji in August, and the signing of the UN Convention against Cybercrime in October, where Fiji was actively involved in the 3 year-negotiations.

