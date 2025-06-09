Fiji launches six-year strategic plan to strengthen mahogany sector

[Photo: FILE]

The Fiji Mahogany Trust officially launched its Six-Year Strategic Plan 2025–2030, marking a new phase in the development of Fiji’s forestry sector, with a particular focus on the sustainable growth of the mahogany industry.

The plan was launched by the Minister for Fisheries and Forestry, Alitia Bainivalu, who emphasizes the central role of landowners in shaping the future of Fiji’s forestry sector.

The Minister says the long-term success of the mahogany industry depends on genuine partnerships between government, industry stakeholders, and landowners.

She acknowledges that Fiji’s forestry sector faces both global and domestic challenges, including economic uncertainty, rising social and environmental expectations, and a projected global timber shortage over the next 50 years.

Bainivalu adds that Fiji’s long-rotation plantation resources, particularly mahogany, are now recognized as strategic assets of international significance that require responsible and transparent management.

Fiji’s mahogany industry has matured over more than two decades, with institutions established, harvesting systems developed, and revenue flows initiated.

The Minister states that the plan will help create an enabling environment centred on transparency, accountability, and sustainable governance.

Economically, mahogany remains a key contributor to Fiji’s development, and the strategic plan promotes a shift towards value-based production rather than volume, focusing on quality management and premium market positioning to ensure long-term sustainability and resilience.

The plan also places strong emphasis on meaningful landowner engagement, recognizing that inclusive participation can support social and economic development at the community level.

