Fiji keen on disaster tech, says Ro Filipe

Minister for Meteorological Services Ro Filipe Tuisawau.

Minister for Meteorological Services Ro Filipe Tuisawau says Fiji is keen to learn from Japan’s advanced technology, particularly in disaster forecasting and communication.

He stresses the importance of enhancing Fiji’s capabilities to better prepare for natural disasters, which have become increasingly frequent due to climate change.

Ro Filipe believes that collaborating with Japan could significantly improve the nation’s resilience and response strategies.

Speaking at the exchange of notes and grant agreement for the project for the development of regional centers for the improvement of meteorological services and disaster risk reduction in the

Pacific Islands, he highlights the importance of technology transfer, capacity building, and AI assessment in strengthening Fiji’s disaster response.

Ro Filipe stresses that while AI presents opportunities, it must be carefully analyzed to determine its suitability for Fiji as a small island developing state.

“Capacity building includes equipping our meteorological staff with the latest skills. As I already mentioned, there is no reliable data and forecasting. You also mentioned the utilization of satellites and the importance of communication during disasters.”

He says lessons from past disasters, such as Tonga’s communication blackout, reinforce the need for reliable forecasting and resilient communication systems.

Ro Filipe says they aim to work closely with Japan to explore how AI and technology can be adapted to its unique needs rather than adopting solutions without proper assessment.

