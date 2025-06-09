Fiji attends first APEC Health Working Group meeting in Seoul

Assistant Minister for Health and Medical Services Penioni Ravunawa. [Photo Credit: Penioni Ravunawa/ Facebook]

Fiji has made history with its first-ever participation at the APEC Health Working Group Meeting, now underway in Seoul, South Korea.

Assistant Minister for Health and Medical Services Penioni Ravunawa is representing Fiji at the three-day forum, where leaders from across the Asia-Pacific are meeting to shape policies that will define the region’s health future.

Ravunawa says Fiji’s presence ensures that Pacific voices are heard in critical discussions on digital health and artificial intelligence, universal health coverage, integrated and community-based care, women’s health and reproductive policies, mental health, and the growing challenge of health equity in the face of climate change.

He adds that the talks will set the groundwork for the APEC Leaders’ Summit in October, and Fiji is determined to bring back knowledge and strategies that can strengthen health services at home.

