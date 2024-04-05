Fiji gets green light to export fresh chillies into Australia

Fresh chillies from Fiji can now be exported to Australia with a valid import permit.

This has been successful following several months of negotiations between the Biosecurity Authority of Fiji and Australia’s Department of Agriculture, Fisheries and Forestry.

The success of this collaboration was reached through technical negotiations and supported by in-country discussions between the two

Pacific family members.

BAF Chief Plant Protection Officer, Nitesh Datt says this achievement not only opens up new opportunities for trade but also strengthens the cooperation between Fiji and Australia on matters relating to biosecurity.

Article continues after advertisement

Datt says they look forward to delivering fresh chillies to Australian consumers in the coming months, while contributing to the prosperity of Fijian farmers.

He is urging farmers and exporters to fully capitalise on this opportunity.

Australia’s Chief Plant Protection Officer, Dr Gabrielle Vivian-Smith, says this collaboration’s market access opens up more opportunities for Fijian exporters.

With the completion of negotiations, DAFF welcomes prospective importers to apply for an import permit through the Australian Biosecurity Import Conditions system, BICON.