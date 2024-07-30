Fiji gets China support in drug fight

In a bid to strengthen Fiji’s fight against drug-related issues, China has extended an offer of support and collaboration.

Recognizing the severe impact of drugs on societies, Chinese Ambassador to Fiji Zhou Jian has expressed his country’s readiness to assist Fiji with its extensive experience in drug combat and rehabilitation.

He adds that being close to major drug-producing regions has given China a lot of experience in dealing with the issue.

Jian says their offer also includes establishing effective rehabilitation centres and training personnel dedicated to drug control efforts.

“We are ready to assist Fiji in the fight against drugs because we are bordering on some places where drugs are produced. So we have a lot of experience in combat against drugs, rehabilitation centres, and training of personnel to combat drugs. We are more than willing to work with Fijian friends to fight against drugs.”

Jian says China is committed to global solidarity in tackling drug-related issues.

Therefore, he adds that they are willing to provide a significant boost to Fiji’s ongoing efforts in this critical area.