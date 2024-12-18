Fiji faces $19.33m annual medical costs for child abuse

[File Photo]

A recent report titled Economic Costs of Violence against Children in Fiji has revealed that the nation incurs $19.33 million annually in direct medical costs to treat injuries and health complications resulting from abuse.

This figure highlights the urgent need for enhanced child protection measures and robust intervention strategies.

Despite the legal protections enshrined in the 2013 Constitution and the Child Welfare Act, the report highlights that our children continue to experience significant levels of abuse.

Minister for Women and Children Lynda Tabuya stresses the role of the National Early Childhood Development Policy in addressing child abuse and neglect cases.

“And so we are to ensure as a ministry that we are carrying out our roles to realize this policy when it comes to the well-being of children and to prevent abuse and neglect.”

Education Minister Aseri Radrodro echoed this commitment, advocating for a collaborative approach to tackle child abuse and neglect.

“I think that the onus is on the parents and stakeholders to work with us, come and work with us to ensure. And we also work with the Vanua and the Lotu, the whole community, to ensure that we address issues as such to be addressed.”

With school holidays underway, Radrodro is urging parents and guardians to prioritize the safety of children.