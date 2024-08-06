Fiji eyes stronger trade ties

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Trade Manoa Kamikamica announces that the government is working closely with the Immigration Department to address issues raised by the diaspora community in the United States.

This is concerning passport and citizenship services.

Kamikamica states that a Consular Officer will be stationed at the Fiji Trade Commission Office to collaborate with the Immigration Department.

Article continues after advertisement

In Parliament, Kamikamica provided an update on the Business Mission to North America, emphasizing its role in fostering bilateral relations, enhancing trade and economic relations with North America and reconnecting with the diaspora.

He notes that at the Business Forum in San Francisco, senior executives from Google and the Wonderful Company presented their investments and future plans in Fiji.

The Minister says these discussions highlight the positive outlook of two of Fiji’s largest US investors.

Kamikamica also reports strong interest from potential investors in exploring large solar projects in Fiji.