Fiji eyes crackdown on harmful sites

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Communications Manoa Kamikamica has hinted at the possibility of shutting down harmful websites soon.

However, Kamikamica says that for this to happen, the Telecommunications Act, the Cyber Security Act, and the Online Safety Act need to be reviewed.

He says the government is committed to fighting rising cybercrime, online fraud, abuse, and digital threats.

Kamikamica says current laws are too old and no longer effective.

“There is a need to review the Cyber Security Act and the Online Safety Act. We’re looking at ways to bring in legislation, maybe for these frauds, the cyber fraud, you know, that’s happening. Our current legislation is probably the older version of legislation before some of these issues came up.”

Kamikamica says the goal is to create a legal environment that can effectively protect Fijians in an increasingly digital world.

The National Digital Strategy prioritizes cybersecurity as a foundation for Fiji’s digital growth, and Kamikamica says the government is committed to keeping ahead of the curve.

