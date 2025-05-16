Fiji explores EU tuna export opportunities

Fiji has met with the European Union delegation for the Pacific to discuss opportunities within the Interim Economic Partnership Agreement’s Global Sourcing provision.

Discussions focused on strategically using this provision to increase Fiji’s tuna exports – specifically tuna loins and canned tuna – to the EU market. This meeting underscored Fiji’s dedication to strengthening its fisheries sector and increasing export value through focused international partnerships.

The iEPA’s global sourcing provision enables countries like Fiji to import eligible raw materials, such as frozen tuna, from other nations, process them locally, and still gain duty-free and quota-free access to the European market.

[Photo Credit: Ministry of Trade, Co-operatives, SMEs and Communications]

Permanent Secretary for Trade, Shaheen Ali, stated that leveraging the EU’s Global Sourcing mechanism will allow Fiji to access a highly profitable seafood market while also boosting local employment, investment, and economic growth in coastal areas.

PAFCO, a key player in Fiji’s tuna processing industry, supported the Ministry’s commitment and affirmed its readiness to meet EU compliance standards.

The EU delegation reiterated its support for enhancing Fiji’s trade capabilities and promoting sustainable fisheries management.

