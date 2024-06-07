Fiji delegation joins 13th festival of Pacific arts

[Source: SPC]

The Pacific once again convened for the 13th Festival of Pacific Arts and Culture, marking the significance of Pacific culture and traditions in Hawaii.

Marking the Waá arrival ceremony yesterday, thirty traditional canoes brought in representatives from the different Pacific Nations symbolizing unity and the beginning of the 13th Festival of Pacific Arts and Culture.

The Fijian delegation is led by the Minister for iTaukei Affairs, Ifereimi Vasu and the Turaga na Vunivalu na Tui Kaba, Ratu Epenisa Cakobau.

The official opening will be held at 4pm this afternoon.