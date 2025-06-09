Fiji Cancer Society receives funding boost

The Fiji Cancer Society received a $50,0000 boost through the Bushells Fiji’s Biggest Morning Tea organised by the Motibhai Group.

Now in its 21st edition, Bushells Fiji’s Biggest Morning Tea is the Society’s longest running and largest fundraising initiative.

The fundraising event brought together members of the business community, corporate partners and supporters.

Motibhai Group Business Development Manager for Wines and Spirits Nitesh Chand says the event demonstrates what communities can achieve when they unite behind a common cause.

Article continues after advertisement

Chand says cancer affects families and communities across Fiji, and events such as the morning tea remind people, they are not alone.

The funds will support the Fiji Cancer Society’s patient assistance, awareness and advocacy programmes.

These initiatives will help cancer patients and their families manage the physical, emotional and financial challenges associated with the disease.

Chand adds supporting communities remains an important part of its corporate social responsibility.