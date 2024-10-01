Fiji Batt 43 completes pre-deployment training

[Source: RFMF/Facebook]

The Republic of Fiji Military Forces in collaboration with international training partners, recently completed an intensive six-week pre-deployment training at the RFMF Joint Task Force Command at Blackrock Camp in Nadi.

The training was aimed at preparing troops for their upcoming mission with the Multinational Force and Observers in Sinai, Egypt, a tradition that began with the first deployment of Fiji Batt 1 in 1982.

During the six weeks of training, the troops participated in rigorous exercises designed to enhance their operational readiness, focusing on peacekeeping protocols, operational tactics, and crisis response, all essential components of their mission in the Sinai Peninsula.

For the first time, the MFO Force Train team arrived at Blackrock to provide instruction to the Fijian troops. Their guidance was crucial in familiarizing the soldiers with Sinai’s specific operational environment and mission objectives.



Adding to this historic visit, the French army also provided self-defense training to the Batt 43 draft, marking their first involvement in a peacekeeping training program.

This collaboration with international forces emphasizes interoperability and cultural exchange, crucial for successful missions in diverse environments, and underscores RFMF’s commitment to enhancing.