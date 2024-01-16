Fiji anticipates surge in Chinese investment

Chinese Ambassador to Fiji, Zhou Jian, reveals that Fiji can expect an increase in Chinese investment.

Jian asserts that this will be a significant step forward in economic collaboration.

He states that this marks a shift from aid-centric partnerships to a more sustainable focus on economic and trade cooperation.

Additionally, he adds that the increase in investment is expected to unlock untapped potential.

“We will have more Chinese investment come to Fiji to proceed with the economic cooperation. I think it is the most important thing. Aid assistance is important, but the most sustainable is economic and trade cooperation. Fiji is a country with abundant resources.”

Jian adds that the collaboration between China and Fiji spans a broad spectrum and drives transformative growth across various sectors.

He adds that China is working to advance the rejuvenation of the Chinese nation on all fronts through Chinese modernization, which he believes will bring a lot of opportunities to the international community, including Fiji.