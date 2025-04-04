Fiji and Slovenia eye stronger bilateral ties

(L-R) Principal Foreign Service Officer at MFA, Ms. Vakaoca Kedrayate, Non-resident Ambassador of Finland to Fiji, H.E. Arto Haapea, Permanent Secretary for Foreign Affairs, Dr. Raijeli Taga, and Graduate Trainee at MFA Ms. Caroline Singh pose for a group photo following a meeting held at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs headquarters in Suva. [Photo Credit: Fiji Ministry of Foreign Affairs]

There is strong potential to deepen cooperation between Fiji and Slovenia, as both nations share common goals in advancing sustainable development, promoting peace, and supporting global prosperity.

This has been highlighted by Permanent Secretary for Foreign Affairs, Dr Raijeli Taga as she received a courtesy call from the non-resident Ambassador of the Republic of Slovenia to the Republic of Fiji Marko Ham.

The discussions during the meeting held at Ministry of the Foreign Affairs headquarters in Suva, focused on future opportunities to strengthen mutual cooperation between Fiji and Slovenia.

Article continues after advertisement

Dr Taga congratulated Ambassador Ham and wished him well for his new diplomatic role.

She reaffirmed the Ministry’s commitment to work together with the Embassy of Slovenia in Canberra, Australia to further the bilateral relations and collaboration between the two nations.

Ambassador Ham thanked Dr Taga for the constructive discussions they had on the way forward to strengthen the development cooperation and remains optimistic that the relations between the two nations will elevate to new levels.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.