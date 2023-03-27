Fiji and NZ stand together during difficult times: Tirikatene

New Zealand’s Minister of State for Trade and Export Growth Rino Tirikatene

Fiji and New Zealand’s partnership is built on an enduring bedrock of cultural, educational, business and sporting links.

New Zealand’s Minister of State for Trade and Export Growth Rino Tirikatene highlighted this during the Fiji Investment and Trade Business Forum that concluded last week.

He says Fiji and NZ have been there for each other during difficult times and they saw the unique bond play out yet again this year.

He also acknowledged the assistance provided by Fiji to NZ following Cyclone Gabrielle.

Tirikatene says they know that in times of crisis, the two countries will stand shoulder-to-shoulder supporting each other.