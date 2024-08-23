News

Fiji and Nauru strengthen ties

Kreetika Kumar Multimedia Journalist [email protected]

August 23, 2024 9:43 am

Fiji’s Roving Ambassador to the Pacific Island Countries and Territories, Mr. William Toganivalu meets with the President of the Republic of Nauru, His Excellency David Adeang [Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

Fiji’s Roving Ambassador to the Pacific Island Countries and Territories, William Toganivalu, has acknowledged the longstanding cooperation and friendship between Fiji and Nauru, rooted in the shared values, cultural ties, and commitment to regional development and prosperity.

Toganivalu presented his Letter of Credentials as Fiji’s non-resident High Commissioner to Nauru to the President of the Republic of Nauru, David Adeang.

President Adeang reaffirmed Nauru’s commitment to further deepen bilateral relations with Fiji and to collaboratively address the challenges and opportunities in the Pacific region.

[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

Following the presentation of his credentials, Ambassador Toganivalu made courtesy calls to the Nauru government ministers.

Ambassador Toganivalu was traditionally welcomed by the Fijian community in Nauru before a Talanoa session.

The Fijian nationals were grateful for the opportunity to seek information on immigration services, work contracts, and other issues of interest to them.

Additionally, Ambassador Toganivalu spoke on the innovative measures taken by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Fiji to enhance engagements with the Fijian diaspora, in particular the recently revamped website featuring a portal for diaspora members to register their contact details.

