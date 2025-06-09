Fiji and Marshall Islands deepen Pacific partnership

Marshall Islands Minister for Foreign Affairs and Trade, Minister Kalani Kaneko and Fiji’s Assistant Minister for Foreign Affairs Lenora Qereqeretabua. [Photo Credit: Fiji Government]

Fiji and the Republic of the Marshall Islands have renewed their commitment to closer cooperation under the Pacific Vuvale spirit during bilateral talks between Fiji’s Assistant Minister for Foreign Affairs Lenora Qereqeretabua and Marshall Islands Minister for Foreign Affairs and Trade, Minister Kalani Kaneko.

The discussions, held on the sidelines of the Pacific Community Conference in Tonga, focused on strengthening ties through training programs, people-to-people exchanges, connectivity, and economic collaboration under the new MOU on Development Cooperation.

Fiji reaffirmed its commitment to pushing these initiatives forward, while Minister Kaneko thanked Fiji for its continued support and said he was confident that new partnerships will drive mutual growth.

Article continues after advertisement

The meeting took place during the 14th Conference of the Pacific Community and CRGA 55, where regional leaders gathered under the theme “Pasifiki: Rooted in Heritage, Honoring the Past, United for a Resilient Future.”

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.