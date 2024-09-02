Fiji and Korea discuss collaboration in tourism

[Source: Ministry of Tourism and Civil Aviation / Facebook]

The Ministry of Tourism and Civil Aviation recently hosted the Republic of Korea’s Deputy Foreign Minister, Byung-Won Chung.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Tourism and Civil Aviation Viliame Gavoka engaged in discussions relating to tourism and aviation while also strengthening bilateral ties with the Korean Deputy Foreign Minister.

The two leaders explored opportunities to promote mutual growth in vital sectors and deepening ties and growing friendship between Fiji and Korea.