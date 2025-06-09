Fiji and Israel to strengthen parliamentary ties

[Source: Fiji Government/Facebook]

Fiji and Israel are exploring ways to deepen cooperation between their Parliaments.

Discussions between Fiji’s Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka and the Speaker of the Israeli Knesset, MK Amir Ohana, focused on sharing knowledge, democratic practices, and parliamentary initiatives, including Fiji’s programs for youth and women and efforts to increase female representation in Parliament.

The leaders also discussed Fiji’s regional priorities, including the 2050 Strategy for the Blue Pacific Continent and the recently endorsed Ocean of Peace Declaration.

Reciprocal visits between members of the Knesset and the Fijian Parliament were proposed to further strengthen collaboration.

The Speaker of the Israeli Knesset thanked Fiji for its support and understanding, particularly regarding Israel’s situation, and commended Prime Minister Rabuka for his work promoting peace and regional stability.

Both leaders expressed confidence that closer parliamentary cooperation will create new opportunities for partnership and mutual understanding.

Prime Minister Rabuka is currently in Israel for the opening of Fiji’s diplomatic mission.

