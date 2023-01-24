Fiji and China further enhance their cooperation

China’s Chargé de 'Affaires Wang Xuguang (left), Prime Minister, Sitiveni Rabuka. [Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

China stands ready to work with Fiji to expand the friendly exchanges and promote China and Fiji’s comprehensive strategic partnership to a new level.

This as Prime Minister and Minister for Foreign Affairs, Sitiveni Rabuka received a courtesy call from China’s Chargé de ‘Affaires Wang Xuguang yesterday.

They discussed the prospects for mutually beneficial cooperation in the key areas of socio-economic development.



Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka also thanked China for the support it has provided to Fiji over the years towards nation-building and improving the economic and social status of Fiji and the Pacific.

He says Fiji and China have shared friendly relations over the last 48 years, and he also reaffirmed the Fijian government’s support for the “One China Principle.”

Rabuka says Fiji will be guided by the principles of mutual respect and meaningful collaboration to advance its common development priorities.

China’s Chargé de ‘Affaires Wang Xuguang says they look forward to further strengthening their ties with Fiji.