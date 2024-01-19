Fiji and China formalize agreement for feasibility study

Chinese Ambassador to Fiji Zhou Jian (left), Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka [Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka has commended China’s ongoing cooperation in advancing issues of mutual priority in the regional and global arenas.

Speaking during the formalization of the exchange of notes for the China aid project for the maintenance and upgrade of 82 km of roads in Vanua Levu, Rabuka emphasized the government’s commitment to strengthening the partnership for the mutual benefit of both nations.

He adds that the exchange of notes confirms an agreement for a feasibility study to be carried out for the Vanua-level road upgrading projects.

Rabuka states that a technical team from China will be dispatched to Fiji to carry out the feasibility study with cooperation from the Fiji Roads Authority and Transport Department of the Ministry of Public Works.

“The feasibility study will cost around RMB 2,200,000 (FJD 691,182.74) under the agreement on economic and technical cooperation between the governments of China and Fiji.”

Rabuka says the upgrading of the roads will further improve productivity in Vanua Levu and boost new economic opportunities.

Chinese Ambassador to Fiji Zhou Jian says the upgrade includes three sections of roads covering 82 km, and they will build 22 brand new bridges.

Jian says the total investment scale is expected to be $ 300 million.

“This project will significantly improve the infrastructure construction level and the traffic condition of Vanua Levu, promote the development of tourists and the economy, and also improve people’s livelihoods. I would like to emphasize that China and Fiji are always good friends, good partners, and good brothers.”

China and Fiji signed a Memorandum of Understanding on the Belt and Road Corporation in 2018 for enhanced bilateral economic cooperation and people-to-people exchange.

Jian says the Vanua Levu road upgrading project will be the flagship project of the Belt and Road cooperation between China and Fiji.