Fiji ambitious to advance medical tourism

[Source: Tourism Fiji/ Facebook]

The Coalition Government is ambitious to advance medical tourism in Fiji.

Minister for Finance, Biman Prasad says the government aims to provide up-to-date healthcare services, to be dubbed as the hub of medical tourism in the Pacific.

Prasad says the government’s endeavour has been strengthened by the support from its various development partners.

“We’ve got the Indian government to build a hundred-bed super speciality hospital in Nasinu and 50 beds would be for cardiac surgery and the other 50 would be for kidney and other related diseases. We have put in a lot of money to improve services at the CWM hospital we’ve got the Australian government to provide 15 million dollars to do a master plan and upgrade CWM Hospital.”

Prasad says the government will also ensure the availability of state-of-the-art health facilities and services for Fijians, evident by its investment in the health sector.

The government’s initiative to improve health facilities and services has been bolstered by an additional $540 million investment for the Ministry of Health and Medical Services, which was allocated in the new national budget.