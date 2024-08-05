Fiji Airports turns to solar farm

[Source: Supplied]

Fiji Airports has signed a contract with ITP Renewables Australia for the first phase of the Nadi International Airport solar farm project.

Chief Executive, Mesake Nawari says the contract covers the consultancy services so that ITP can design the Solar Farm for Nadi International Airport.

Nawari says they spend a considerable amount of money on energy, and they want to be the leader in the aviation sector in Fiji and the region.

He adds that this contract with ITP is the first stage to realising their dream of having an initial 3.5 megawatts of clean power here within the compound in the form of a solar farm.

Nawari states that this is a major step forward in achieving another level of their global accreditation in the Airport Council International Green Airport initiative.

He says this will take them to the same level as some of the leading international airports and it is a huge achievement for Fiji Airports.

This initiation of Solar Farm design is in line with Fiji Airport’s commitment to a net zero target by 2050 and environment sustainability.