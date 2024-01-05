Fiji Airports announces new executive appointments

Fiji Airports has made three new executive appointments that will complement its team.

Dr Emmanuel Narayan has been appointed the Legal Counsel, William Reece as Manager Air Navigation Engineering Services and Luke Luvevou as Manager Information and Communications Technology.

Fiji Airports Chief Executive, Mesake Nawari says the recruitment process ensured they appoint professionals who are capable of executing ambitious plans and drive a high-performance culture within Fiji Airports.

Nawari says they are committed to deliver world-class service at their flagship internationally recognised airports in Nadi, Suva and the 13 outer stations.

He says says together, with their unique backgrounds, talents, skills, knowledge, experience and contributions, the new executive will help the team position Fiji Airports to success.

Narayan will officially join the Fiji Airports team in Nadi on January 8th, while Reece officially started in his new role today.

Luvevou will officially start work on January 15th.