Fiji addresses climate challenges at World Summit

[ Source : Ministry of Agriculture and Waterways Fiji/Facebook]

Minister for Agriculture, Vatimi Rayalu, says climate change poses significant challenges on food and nutrition security in Fiji.

He was speaking at the 23rd edition of the World Sustainable Development Summit in New Delhi, India.

The theme for the Summit is “Leadership for Sustainable Development and Climate Justice.”

Rayalu says Fiji is vulnerable to extreme weather conditions stressing the urgent need for action, particularly in water infrastructure.

He outlined Fiji’s ambitious targets, including transitioning to a nearly 100% renewable energy-based grid by 2030 and achieving net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050.

Furthermore, Rayalu emphasized on Fiji’s long-term climate strategy, focusing on addressing the Blue Carbon Sector, particularly the restoration and conservation of mangrove ecosystems.