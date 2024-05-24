Fifteen children to undergo surgery

[ Source : Sai Prema Foundation Fiji/ Facebook]

More than 15 children will undergo free life-saving heart surgeries at the Sai Sanjeevani Children’s Hospital in the coming days.

A 23-member team of surgeons, doctors, nurses and specialists are here from Australia to conduct the surgeries.

Hospital Director Doctor Krupali Tappoo relays acknowledgement saying the Hospital is grateful as the visit will help the Hospital achieve its mission of ensuring that every child born with a heart defect is given the gift of life.

The Hospital has saved the lives of 277 children and has conducted over 16,138 echocardiograms.