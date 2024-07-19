FICAC strengthens alliance with media to combat corruption

The Fiji Independent Commission against Corruption has emphasized the media’s role in exposing corruption and initiating legal, political, and penal actions against it.

Acting Deputy Commissioner Francis Puleiwai highlighted this during a meet and greet session where she emphasized the essential role of the media in fostering transparency, accountability, and integrity within Fiji’s institutions.

“Why I say that media plays a pivotal role in our fight against corruption, is because you can change the public’s perception about the Commission and the work we do in how the information are published and disseminated, given your coverage, which is widely across Fiji and abroad.”

Article continues after advertisement

Puleiwai is also calling on the media to highlight both the reactive and proactive aspects of FICAC’s operations.

“We are hoping you can also focus more on our proactive work. In particular, our anti-bribery training and different awareness sessions that are being held with the different government institutions, the different provinces, the villages different private sectors, our youths, different tertiary institutions, and not forgetting our little ones at the primary school level.”

Puleiwai adds that the fight against corruption demands a united front and requires collaboration by everyone.