FICAC dismisses bias claims in Lynda Tabuya investigation

The opposition leader, Inia Seruiratu, Lynda Tabuya and Barbara Malimali

The Fiji Independent Commission against Corruption reiterates its commitment to impartiality and evidence-based decision-making.

It is assuring the public that all investigations and subsequent actions are conducted without bias or any form of favour or fear.

This comes in response to the statement released by the opposition leader, Inia Seruiratu, regarding recent events involving the former Minister for Women, Children, and Social Protection, Lynda Tabuya.

Seruiratu raised concerns about the influence of FICAC Commissioner Barbara Malimali in closing the investigation into Tabuya’s false declaration.

He called for an investigation into whether Tabuya exerted any influence over Malimali to end the case, stressing the importance of maintaining the integrity of Fiji’s anti-corruption institutions.

According to the FICAC statement, the Commission had received a complaint, referred by the office of the Supervisor of Elections, on 5th April this year, alleging that Tabuya had failed to declare her spouse’s income and business affiliations as required by section 24 of the Political Parties (Registration, Conduct, Funding and Disclosures) Act.

A subsequent investigation was authorized by former acting deputy commissioner of FICAC, Francis Puleiwai, on 24 April this year, and an inquiry was conducted.

The investigation confirmed that Tabuya’s marriage to Robert Semaan had been formally and legally dissolved in December 2016.

Investigators then made a recommendation for closure of the file on August 5th this year.

Former ADC Puleiwai formally closed the file on August 12th this year.

It says that neither party was represented by Barbara Malimali during the divorce case between Semaan and Tabuya while Malimali was in private practice.