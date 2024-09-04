FICAC confirms Malimali’s appointment

Suva lawyer Barbara Malimali has been appointed as Fiji Independent Commission against Corruption commissioner.

FICAC confirms that she was appointed by the Judicial Services Commission.

Prior to this she was the Electoral Commission Chair.

Meanwhile, FICAC also confirms that search was conducted by the FICAC officers at the Electoral Commission yesterday.

FICAC confirms the search was in relation to an ongoing investigation against Malimali.

However, FICAC says they cannot reveal any further details yet.