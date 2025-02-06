FICAC Commissioner to testify at inquiry

Fiji Independent Commission against Corruption Commissioner Barbara Malimali (left)

Fiji Independent Commission against Corruption Commissioner Barbara Malimali is scheduled to testify before the Commission of Inquiry today.

Senior Barrister Janet Mason confirms that former Deputy Commissioner Francis Puleiwai concluded her testimony yesterday.

As of late yesterday afternoon, the Commission had not received any response from the Judicial Services Commission on their request to seek an opinion from a King’s Counsel concerning FICAC’s Manager Investigations, Kuliniasi Saumi.

Saumi was a key witness in the COI who was dismissed from FICAC after giving evidence in Barbara Malimali’s case.

Mason says they want Malimali to step down as FICAC Commissioner and are still keen to hear Saumi.

“We still want to recall Mr Saumi so we are really keen to get this sorted out and even if it takes longer than next week we can always come back in the middle of report writing and recall him.”

Mason says they are hoping to conclude witness testimonies by next Friday.

She says that following the completion of the open witness list, the commission will proceed to a closed witness list, which will primarily include members of parliament.