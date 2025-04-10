FICAC clears Dr Nakarawa’s spouse appointment

[File Photo]

The Fiji Independent Commission against Corruption has concluded its assessment into a complaint regarding the appointment of a Nurse Practitioner within the Fiji Corrections Service involving the suspended Commissioner, Dr Jalesi Nakarawa.

In a statement, it says after a thorough review of the complaint, supporting evidence, and relevant legal provisions, FICAC has determined that no criminal offence was committed in the appointment of Nakarawa’s spouse to the said position.

FICAC says the decision is based on the powers conferred upon the Commissioner of the FCS under Article 130 (7) of the 2013 Constitution, which grants the Commissioner broad discretion to appoint persons to FCS.

Article continues after advertisement

It says in this instance, the position was publicly advertised, and interviews were conducted with potential candidates before the appointment was made.

As such, FICAC finds there is insufficient evidence to support the laying of any criminal charge in this matter.

FICAC says while no legal breach has been identified, FICAC notes that the situation highlights the importance of exercising discretion with care especially in executive and senior leadership roles where public perception is critical.

It says appointments involving close relations, regardless of legality, can be viewed by the public as nepotism.

It further says that to uphold public confidence and ensure transparency, it is recommended that office holders in similar situations consider alternative approaches, such as referring such appointment decisions to a higher authority such as the relevant line Minister for independent consideration and endorsement.

FICAC remains committed to promoting integrity, transparency, and accountability across all public institutions and encourages public officials to uphold the highest standards of ethical conduct.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.